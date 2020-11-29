https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/iowa-board-votes-certify-republican-congressional-candidates-6-vote?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Iowa State Canvassing Board voted 5-0 on Monday to certify Republican congressional candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks as the victor—by an extremely slim six-vote margin—in a race to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

The board voted to certify the Republican as the victor against Democrat Rita Hart in an incredibly close contest with a count of 196,964 to 196,958, according to the Associated Press.

While legal challenges may occur, the AP noted that if the result stands it would represent the narrowest win in a House contest since 1984 and the closest in Iowa since 1916.

The certification came after the recent completion of a recount.

“Under Iowa law, this recount process was designed to count ballots that had already been tallied, meaning that additional legal ballots may have yet to be counted,” Hart’s campaign manager Zach Meunier said in a statement. “Over the next few days, we will outline our next steps in this process to ensure that all Iowans’ voices are heard.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

