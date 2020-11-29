https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/29/its-jake-jake-from-fake-farm-redsteeze-absolutely-drops-jake-tapper-for-snidely-tweeting-about-moral-cowardice/

What happened to Jake Tapper?

Don’t answer that, it’s a rhetorical question because we know what happened to him.

Trump.

The water at CNN.

Trump again.

And if anyone knows about moral cowardice, it’s Jake.

Per Redsteeze:

Jake being all sanctimonious about ‘moral cowardice’ … adorbs.

Keith, who sits in his basement screaming at a camera pretending anyone cares about his crazy.

Heh.

Ouchville, population Jake.

***

Related:

‘Dems are the party of the rich’: Ted Cruz points out who the GOP REALLY represents and the Left (including elitist Bill Kristol) LOSE IT

‘You bailed out RIOTERS’: Kamala Harris TROUNCED for pathetic tweet trying to kiss up to small businesses Dems all but ‘destroyed’

‘Arithmetically impossible’! Pollster explains why the 2020 election is ‘deeply puzzling’ in fact, stat, and math-filled thread

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...