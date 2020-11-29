http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/g_BiwwvuhG4/

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have confirmed that they will be moving a cat, in addition to their two dogs, into the White House in January 2021.

The Bidens confirmed the news to CBS Sunday Morning, which stated that the cat will live with them and their two German shepherds at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, DC.

And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning… President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020

Earlier this year, in September, the former second lady suggested that she would “love” to get a cat if Biden won the White House.

“Well, I’d love to get a cat. I love having animals around the house,” Jill Biden told Fox 5.

Some other felines that have lived in the White House include India, a black cat who belonged to George W. Bush and his family, and Socks, who belonged to Bill Clinton and his family.

On the campaign trail earlier this year, Biden said he wanted to “bring dogs back to the White House.” Champ and Major, who have been featured frequently in Biden campaign advertisements and promotions, will be the first dogs to reside at the White House since Barack Obama’s Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny. Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

