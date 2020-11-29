https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joe-biden-slipped-twisted-ankle-playing-dog-will-examined-orthopedist/

78-year-old Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his German shepherd named Major on Saturday.

Biden twists ankle while playing with one of his dogs, per press pool. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 29, 2020

Fox News reported:

Biden’s team released a statement saying the 78-year-old slipped “while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle.” “Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist.”

Joe Biden’s team will not allow a pool of reporters to see Biden go in or leave the Orthopedist’s office. Repeated requests were denied.

DEVELOPING….

