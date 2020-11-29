https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/29/joe-bidens-press-pool-not-allowed-to-leave-the-vans-at-his-visit-to-the-orthopedist/

As we told you earlier, Joe Biden was injured while playing with his dog on Saturday and visited an orthopedist today to get checked out:

On Saturday Nov. 28, President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle. Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist, transition tells pool — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 29, 2020

But then his staff forbid the traveling press pool from getting out of their vans to observe him entering the clinic:

No video of President-elect Biden walking into Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists as the Pool is not being allowed to leave the vans, and transition won’t answer any further questions. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 29, 2020

Is it normal to get a CT scan when an x-ray shows it’s just a sprain?

Statement from Dr. Kevin O’Connor:

President-elect Joe Biden sustained a sprain of his right foot. Initial X-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture and he will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 29, 2020

And we would like a little consistency from the press, thank you very much:

Look, maybe this is just a sore ankle. But if you thought the lack of information about Trump’s Corona infection was unacceptable, you should be irritated at how little information Biden’s handlers are providing about a 78-year-old president elect. https://t.co/fsVNTPUH9w — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 29, 2020

And why’d they keep this quiet for 24 hours?

You don’t have to buy into any “Biden is in ill health” rumors to be at least a little irked that the president-elect injured himself and the public was not notified for 24 hours. https://t.co/4HlTJvgHHp — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 29, 2020

The information is being provided on background, too:

#BREAKING (via transition press pool)#Biden has a right-foot sprain, but “no obvious fracture,” acc’d to Dr. Kevin O’Connor stmt: “[H]e will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging.” Biden suffered the injury Saturday when he was playing with his dog, Major. pic.twitter.com/iUXaK7Ll5I — Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) November 29, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

