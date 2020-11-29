https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/29/joe-bidens-press-pool-not-allowed-to-leave-the-vans-at-his-visit-to-the-orthopedist/

As we told you earlier, Joe Biden was injured while playing with his dog on Saturday and visited an orthopedist today to get checked out:

But then his staff forbid the traveling press pool from getting out of their vans to observe him entering the clinic:

Is it normal to get a CT scan when an x-ray shows it’s just a sprain?

And we would like a little consistency from the press, thank you very much:

And why’d they keep this quiet for 24 hours?

The information is being provided on background, too:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...