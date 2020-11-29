https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joe-bidens-team-wont-allow-pool-reporters-see-biden-go-leave-doctor-appointment-twists-ankle-no-explanation-given/

78-year-old Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his German shepherd named Major on Saturday.

Joe Biden on Sunday afternoon went to visit an orthopedist: “out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined by a doctor.”

Joe Biden’s team will not allow pool reporters to see Biden go in or leave the Orthopedist’s office. Repeated requests were denied.

The press van was maneuvered so that reporters and photogs couldn’t see Biden as he entered the building.

TRENDING: “I’m Going to Use 125% of My Energy to Do It” – President Trump Vows to Reveal Massive Voter Fraud and Overturn Results in 2020 Election (VIDEO)

The transition team will not allow journalists off the van either.

No explanation was given.

The press pool is now at an Orthopedic specialist in Newark, DE & the press van was maneuvered so that reporters & photogs couldn’t see Biden as he entered the building

The transition team will not allow journalists off the van either. via pooler @JonathanTamari — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 29, 2020

Via Politico reporter Alex Thompson: More update from the Doctor on Biden’s foot: “there is no obvious fracture and he will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging.”

Will he wear a boot? Crutches?

more update from the Doctor on Biden’s foot: “there is no obvious fracture and he will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging.”

Will he wear a boot? Crutches? — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 29, 2020

So what is really going on with Joe Biden? How serious is his injury?

If this was President Trump, the media would be screeching and spreading crazy conspiracy theories about his health.

When President Trump announced he tested positive for Covid-19, the American people watched Trump as he walked to Marine One en route to Walter Reed.

Why can’t reporters see Biden go in or leave his doctor appointment?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

