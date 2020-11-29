https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/29/judge-in-sidney-powells-lawsuit-in-georgia-orders-election-officials-not-to-wipe-or-reset-voting-machines/

A judge on Sunday ordered election officials in Georgia not to wipe or reset voting machines in response to the lawsuit filed by Sidney Powell last week:

Here’s the relevant part on the voting machines:

This is being spun as “judge orders voting machines impounded”:

But that’s not exactly what’s happening. This is being called a “routine” briefing order:

And “this is an order that’s just designed to keep things as-is until the court has a chance to look at everything”:

Here’s the schedule for next week as per this order:

In other words, we’ll see Powell argue the case on Friday. Stay tuned. . .

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...