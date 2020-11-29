https://thehill.com/homenews/527862-lieutenant-governor-trump-campaign-would-get-its-clock-cleaned-if-it-appeals

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor said late Saturday that he is hopeful President TrumpDonald John TrumpPennsylvania Supreme Court strikes down GOP bid to stop election certification Biden looks to career officials to restore trust, morale in government agencies Sunday shows preview: US health officials brace for post-holiday COVID-19 surge MORE‘s campaign appeals lawsuits thrown out by judges in the state to the U.S. Supreme Court so the issue can be put to rest on a national stage.

“I hope they do [appeal to the Supreme Court],” Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) said on CNN. “And they’re gonna get their clock cleaned there, the way they did here in Pennsylvania.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court earlier Saturday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Rep. Mike Kelly George (Mike) Joseph KellyPennsylvania Supreme Court strikes down GOP bid to stop election certification Pennsylvania Republicans sue in last-ditch effort to stop election certification GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse tests positive for COVID-19 MORE and other Republicans in the state aiming to halt the certification of the 2020 election results.

President-elect Biden has been projected to win Pennsylvania and the state’s 20 electors, sealing the White House for him earlier this month.

Trump’s campaign has alleged during press conference and in media appearances that widespread voter fraud in cities like Philadelphia led to a “rigged” election against the president. Multiple courts have rejected the campaign’s claims however.

“All of the snake handling that they had here at the Ramada … didn’t change anything,” Fetterman said on CNN, referring to a hearing held by state Republicans at a Gettysburg hotel last week. “No matter what they do, it’s not going to change the outcome.”

Trump has not publicly conceded the election, but last week announced he had instructed the General Services Administration — the government agency responsible for ushering in a new presidential administration and planning inauguration procedures — to free up funds to start Biden’s transition process.

Fetterman said late Saturday efforts to throw out his state’s vote totals on the part of the Trump campaign and his allies in the state are “lies” and are “only meant to destroy the America franchise.”

