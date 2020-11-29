https://noqreport.com/2020/11/29/manipulation-of-voting-machines-blocked-then-unblocked-but-the-fbi-may-already-have-the-evidence/

There have been plenty of reports of voter fraud in Georgia, many of which have been directly tied to machines and software provided by Dominion Voting Systems. It’s a conspiracy that stretches across multiple counties and appears to involve major Republican lawmakers—including Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger—working with Democrats to steal the election for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Attorney Lin Wood was initially able to block tampering with the voting machines, but the same judge who ordered them to be “frozen” turned around and reversed his own decision a few hours later. According to Sharyl Attkisson:

Amid rumors that Georgia elections officials intended to alter or wipe voting machines used in the 2020 election, a federal judge has ordered that the machines be preserved in their current state. He then abruptly reversed that order, according to the attorney who asked for it.

The order was made public several hours after Georgia Republicans complained that elections officials had kept them at a distance for hours while election officials worked on the machines.

On Sunday, November 29, attorney Lin Wood tweeted the following:

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

GA officials performing “software update” on Fulton County voting machines at this very moment at World Congress Center. They are trying to erase the evidence by scrubbing the machines with litigation pending. BLOW YOUR HORNS. PATRIOTS. This cannot stand. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

But not long after that decision, attorney Wood tweeted that the judge reversed his decision on the machines, based on claims that Georgia counties control the machines. The judge says the defendants do not control the machines and, therefore, he cannot order them to be preserved in their current state.

Meantime, a hearing on Wood’s broad ranging requests related to election fraud allegations is set for Friday. Wood has also asked for a forensic audit and security tape videotape evidence.

Read the judge’s order summarizing the requests below.

There is zero doubt that these shenanigans are tied to destruction of evidence that could implicate not only those involved, but perhaps the Biden campaign itself in attempting massive voter fraud to steal the election. It takes extreme mental gymnastics to come up with a viable reason that these voting machines would need to be suddenly and inexplicably updated weeks after the election.

They’re covering their tracks.

This could backfire. As we reported yesterday, two trips on a Department of Justice plane were logged that may tie directly into the investigation. The first was to Toronto, Canada, where Dominion Voting Systems is headquartered. The plane remained in Toronto for three days. Then, on Friday, the same plane flew from Manassas near Washington, D.C., to Atlanta where it remained on the ground for a mere one hour, ten minutes. Was the FBI picking up hard drives or voting machines to bring back to D.C.?

Did the FBI pick up voting machines from Georgia on Friday? Will the “software updates” that seem to be wiping evidence from Georgia voting machines now be exposed? Things are getting hot down south.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

