A terrorist attack by Boko Haram, an Islamic terrorist organization, left at least 110 people dead in Nigeria on Saturday, with most of the victims appearing to be farmers.

“The assailants tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats in the village of Koshobe,” AFP reported. “The victims were laborers from Sokoto state in northwest Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) away, who had traveled to the northeast to find work.”

“The bodies were taken to Zabarmari village, two kilometers away, where they would be kept ahead of burial Sunday, said resident Mala Bunu, who took part in the search-and-rescue operation,” the wire service added. “Last month, Boko Haram militants slaughtered 22 farmers working in their irrigation fields near Maiduguri in two separate incidents. Boko Haram and ISWAP, its IS-linked rival, have increasingly targeted loggers, herders and fishermen in their violent campaign, accusing them of spying and passing information to the military and the local militia fighting them.”

The attack reportedly happened on the same day that residents in the state were able to cast ballots for the first time in 13 years to elect local government officials.

“I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State,” Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement. “The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.”

Islamic terrorist attacks in Africa occur with much greater frequency than most in the Western world realize.

In June, at least 70 people were killed and dozens went missing in another attack by Boko Haram in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state. The terrorists killed hundreds of cows and stole approximately 1,000 after the attack was over.

“The assailants invaded Foduma Kolomaiya village in the Gubio district, about 96 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of the state capital, Maiduguri, on Tuesday and opened fire on people and livestock, according to Abba Habu, a resident who spoke by phone from Gubio town,” Bloomberg News reported. “Boko Haram has waged a violent campaign since 2009 to impose their version of Islamic law on Africa’s most populous country of more than 200 million. In recent years factions of the group have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, including one that identifies as the Islamic State West Africa Province.”

In March, approximately 70 Nigerian soldiers were killed in Borno in what Reuters described as an attack by “Islamist militant[s].” No group was identified as being responsible for the attack although Reuters noted that the two Islamic terrorist organizations active in the area are Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.

Military sources “said the attackers used rocket-propelled grenades and other heavy weaponry in the attack in the village of Gorgi on Monday evening. Injured soldiers were brought to the capital city of Maiduguri, while the bodies of the dead were brought to Maimalari military hospital,” Reuters reported. “Military spokesman Sagir Musa confirmed there was an attack, but disputed the number of soldiers killed. He declined to share other details.”

