Matt Braynard, the former Trump campaign data strategist who spear-headed a crowd-sourced funded analysis of voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election called the Voter Integrity Project, announced Sunday morning that the FBI has requested he give them the information on his research. Braynard said he is providing the information and that the transfer would be complete by Tuesday.

Matt Braynard, screen image via YouTube.

“Update:- The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots. – By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc.”

“- While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order.”

Braynard said his team’s work has been and is being presented at hearings and in court filings, “Update: – I will be presenting the VIP findings in person at the #ArizonaHearing. – Work from the VIP has now appeared or will appear in court filings in PA, GA, MI, WI, and AZ, including declarations we collected.”

Example of VIP research showing voting registration irregularities.

Braynard’s video report on the findings by VIP:

Interviews:

