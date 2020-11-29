https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/matt-braynard-fbi-requested-vote-fraud-research/

Matt Braynard, the former Trump campaign data strategist who spear-headed a crowd-sourced funded analysis of voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election called the Voter Integrity Project, announced Sunday morning that the FBI has requested he give them the information on his research. Braynard said he is providing the information and that the transfer would be complete by Tuesday.

Matt Braynard, screen image via YouTube.

“Update:- The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots. – By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc.”

“- While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order.”

– While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

Braynard said his team’s work has been and is being presented at hearings and in court filings, “Update: – I will be presenting the VIP findings in person at the #ArizonaHearing. – Work from the VIP has now appeared or will appear in court filings in PA, GA, MI, WI, and AZ, including declarations we collected.”

Update: – I will be presenting the VIP findings in person at the #ArizonaHearing. – Work from the VIP has now appeared or will appear in court filings in PA, GA, MI, WI, and AZ, including declarations we collected. – Will be on @Timcast on Wednesday, 2/2. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 27, 2020

Example of VIP research showing voting registration irregularities.

– As with GA, PA we’ve discovered 1400 early/abs voters registered residential addresses to postal facilities. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 24, 2020

Update: – Sample of the postal facilities (USPS, FedEx, UPS) addresses disguised as apartments, etc. in Georgia. I will release the full dataset for GA and PA with the package that includes the survey toplines, etc. pic.twitter.com/ifXe0SPKBk — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 24, 2020

Braynard’s video report on the findings by VIP:

Interviews:

“I can show you the names of the people on the record having voted in multiple states in the raw data the states make available, so this isn’t speculative, this is just what the data shows.” —@MattBraynard@JoshJPhilipp has more in this FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/DJphxsJKmc pic.twitter.com/GjlHXfCNzQ — crossroads (@crossroads_josh) November 27, 2020

Hate to say it but @MattBraynard is absolutely right. While Democrats had Perkins Coie and their army of lawyers out there gaming the system, Republicans just sat idly by. pic.twitter.com/kzFDfXEN5Z — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 27, 2020

