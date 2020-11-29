https://bigleaguepolitics.com/michigan-election-day-whistleblowers-demand-for-republicans-to-convene-voter-fraud-hearings/

Lathrup Village, Mich. Mayor Mykale “Kelly” Garrett helped set up a $25 million deal to bring in Dominion vote counting machines into the state while she was an elected Democrat official and around the time she had been working as the “deputy director for voter protection” with the Michigan Democrat Party.

Big League Politics has submitted multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests demanding exact records with regards to the contract, particularly additional funding that had been approved shortly before the election. The Whitmer administration, which is busy threatening public officials and whistleblowers to coerce approval of the state’s dubious election results, has claimed “records don’t exist” with regards to this contract and the implications it had on the countless abnormalities and irregularities during this year’s vote.

One of the lawsuits filed by attorney Sidney Powell, described in her terms as “releasing the Kraken,” has this infamous Dominion contract listed as relevant evidence. This may force Whitmer and her goons to enact some transparency for the process underpinning the third-world style farce that they oversaw on election day.

“In deciding to award Dominion a $25 million, ten-year contract (to a Dominion project team led by Kelly Garrett, former Deputy Director of the Michigan Democratic Party), and then certifying Dominion software, Michigan officials disregarded all the concerns that caused Dominion software to be rejected by the Texas Board of elections in 2018 because it was deemed vulnerable to undetected and non-auditable manipulation,” the lawsuit explained.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

It added: “An industry expert, Dr. Andrew Appel, Princeton Professor of Computer Science and Election Security Expert has recently observed, with reference to Dominion Voting Machines: ‘I figured out how to make a slightly different computer program that just before the polls were closed, it switches some votes around from one candidate to another. I wrote that computer program into a memory chip and now to hack a voting machine you just need 7 minutes alone with it and a screwdriver.’”

New York Young Republican Club President Gavin Wax announced that the story had appeared in Powell’s lawsuit pertaining to Michigan on his Twitter account:

The widespread knowledge of how Democrats conspired and used cronyism to bring Dominion machines into Michigan may spark hearings in that state similar to the ones that happened in Pennsylvania earlier this week.

Big League Politics reported on how President Trump phoned into the legislative hearings to express his support of the whistleblowers and reiterated his opinion that the election was rigged and must be reversed:

President Donald Trump remotely addressed a hearing before the Pennsylvania State Senate in which he called in to give testimony. “This was an election that we won easily. We won it by a lot,” he said to massive applause from the audience. “An official was on this morning, on an important show, and said there was no way Trump didn’t win Pennsylvania because the energy industry was all for him. I saw with my eyes what happened, and he told me horror stories, absolute horror stories,” Trump continued. “So, this was a, very sad to say it, this election was rigged and we can’t let that happen.” Trump continued on to make his case that the election was a sham and needs to be overturned to save the Republic. “Anybody watching television the night of the election was saying, “wow, I was called by the biggest political people, congratulations, sir,” on a big win, and all of a sudden ballots were dumped all over the place and a lot of horrible things happened,” Trump said. “I want to thank all of the people who signed affidavits and all of the speakers. You’re fantastic people. You’re great patriots,” he continued. “Between the voter suppression and all of the horrible things that happened to poll watchers. We have poll watcher affidavits piled up to the ceiling. They’re all over. They were treated horribly,” Trump added. The president described the regime of terror that was instituted against Republican poll watchers, who he said were treated like “dogs” by the Democrat riggers. “This is not the United States of America what happened. I think everybody knows it,” he said.

Even though she was attacked by faux-conservative talking heads, Powell has delivered with her “Kraken,” and her lawsuits contain explosive revelations that must be fully investigated to assure electoral integrity moving forward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

