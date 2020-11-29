https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2918895-mike-tyson-vs-roy-jones-jr-superfight-punching-stats-scorecards-from-draw
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought each other to a draw in an eight-round exhibition bout Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. ends in a draw. (via @BTSportBoxing) https://t.co/UN6rjBRXZC
Celebrity judges and former boxing champions Chad Dawson, Vinny Pazienza and Christy Martin made the decision. Boxing analyst Dan Rafael provided the scorecards:
Absurdly the unofficial WBC scorecards had #TysonJones a draw when Tyson clearly dominated. Chad Dawson 76-76, Christy Martin 79-73 Tyson, Vinny Paz pure insanity card of 80-76 Jones. #boxing
As Rafael noted, Tyson appeared to have the upper hand for nearly the entire fight. The punching stats clearly favored Tyson, for instance.
Final Punch Stats for #TysonJones: • Tyson out landed Jones, 67-37 in total connects. 35-4 edge in body shots • Tyson out landed Jones in 7 of the 8 rounds (one even) • Jones threw 43 more punches than Tyson https://t.co/tJJMpduHpe
Many others agreed that Tyson won.
Reflexes and timing disappear with age, technique and power exist longer. Tyson had edge in both those areas. And naturally bigger. #TysonJones
Mike Tyson won that fight clear as day. I know it’s an exhibition & it doesn’t matter, but why do the judges gotta always pull this in boxing? Did they give Roy points for holding Mike for 3/4 of the fight or something? Also, the referee not breaking them up was annoying.
Tyson won that. But wow. We really just saw that.
Tyson has done his best to KO Jones; Roy has done all can to avoid the power of Mike last round
Ultimately, this match was just for fun and gave fans a chance to see two of the sport’s greats fight once again.
Jones paid tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who called Staples Center his home arena from 1999-2016, with his boxing gloves:
Roy Jones will be wearing these @rivalboxinggear gloves tonight versus Mike Tyson in honor of the late Kobe Bryant. The fight is at Staples Center. Thank you @Mcaz & @RussAnber. https://t.co/rbsfOqVgXx
Ex-UFC champion Daniel Cormier was in disbelief that the fight was even occurring:
It’s 2020 and I am about to watch @MikeTyson and @royjonesoffical box crazy times
Boxing legend George Foreman weighed in on the action too:
At 50, these guys are fighting real fight Tyson is doing nothing power shots.
Tyson, a former heavyweight champion, stepped into the ring in an organized setting for the first time since 2005, when he retired following the sixth round of a fight against Kevin McBride.
Tyson went 50-6 with 44 knockouts and two no-contests during his professional career. He won his first 37 fights and held heavyweight titles from Nov. 1986 to Feb. 1990.
Jones, who won titles in four weight classes, stepped into the ring for the first time since Feb. 2018, when he defeated Scott Sigmon via unanimous decision.
Jones was 66-9 before Saturday with 47 knockouts. He went 49-1 in his first 50 fights, with the lone loss occurring via disqualification. Jones notably ended his career on a high note with 12 victories in his final 13 fights.
The two fighters signed a fight deal in July. The match was initially scheduled to take place in September but was bumped to November, and the California State Athletic Commission officially sanctioned the bout.