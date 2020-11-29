https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/moderna-says-it-will-file-monday-emergency-approval-its-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Moderna said Monday that the biotechnology company will file for emergency approval of its coronavirus vaccine. The company says its vaccine has shown 94% effectiveness in late-stage clinical trials.

The company is just one of three that has a vaccine on the verge of federal approval that could lead to vaccinations in the U.S. in the coming weeks or months.