Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents have recently been involved in disrupting multiple human smuggling efforts leading to the arrest of more than 150 illegal aliens over a period of several days.

Agents got information last Tuesday regarding a place utilized to harbor illegal aliens, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.

“Tuesday afternoon, RGV Sector agents received information of a residence being used to harbor illegal aliens,” the release notes. “Border Patrol in coordination with the Rio Grande City Police Department conducted a welfare check on the identified Rio Grande City apartment.”

All of the 38 individuals taken into custody were found to be in America unlawfully.

“Many subjects reported to have been mistreated by the stash house caretakers and complained that they had not eaten in three days,” CBP noted. “No human smugglers were located at that time.”

On Tuesday 12 people were found inside of a compartment in a trailer that was being towed by a pickup truck—all 12 were found to be in the U.S. illegally.

“Tuesday evening, a Ford pick-up truck hauling a flatbed trailer approached the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint for inspection,” according to the press release. “The vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection area after a service K9 alerted to the vehicle. Agents performing a search of the trailer discovered an aftermarket compartment underneath the trailer. Further inspection revealed several subjects trapped inside the compartment as screws were used to fasten the boards from the outside. A drill, found in the driver’s belongings, was located and used to unscrew the boards and free 12 subjects.”

Five people found in a box truck that arrived at a checkpoint on Thursday were also in the U.S. illegally.

And five people found in an SUV on Wednesday were illegally in the country:

“Wednesday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) requested Border Patrol assistance with a vehicle stop in Palmview, Texas,” the press release noted. “McAllen Border Patrol agents arrived on scene and were advised by DPS that the driver of a Ford Explorer had fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle on the side of the road. Law enforcement personnel searched the immediate area, however, the driver was not located. A search of the Explorer revealed five subjects hunkered down inside. Agents on scene determined the five subjects were illegally present in the United States.”

“Additionally, RGV agents arrested 96 illegal aliens on Wednesday in four separate human smuggling events,” the release noted.

