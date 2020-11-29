https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/11/29/msnbcs-velshi-and-1619-project-author-to-biden-address-social-inequities-in-all-of-government-n286530
About The Author
Related Posts
California School District’s New ‘Equity’ Curriculum Teaches Kindergarteners To Be Racist
September 21, 2020
Meet Bernie, the Millionaire Socialist With Three Homes
April 12, 2019
CNN May Be in Deep Trouble, But Here's a Suggestion That's Perfect Karma for Trump Supporters
November 15, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy