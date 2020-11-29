https://noqreport.com/2020/11/29/new-survey-proves-misinformation-media-lies-and-censorship-tried-to-steal-trumps-reelection-victory/

You may need some duct tape at this news. This is to wrap around your head to catch the pieces when it explodes at the report of even more evilness of the fascists of the nation’s socialist left.

We’ve already been inundated with reports of voter fraud and malfeasance. A mountain of evidence that is growing the left insists doesn’t exist and even if it does it wasn’t ‘widespread’ and even if was ‘widespread’ it wouldn’t have changed the outcome and even if had changed the outcome it would somehow ‘disenfranchised’ too many voters – especially those who are dead who rose to the occasion. Even if it threw out non-votes because they don’t really exist, there is no remedy because the misinformation media has already decreed Harris/Biden the winner even though it’s not their place to do so.

On top of all of that, there are the surveys of Biden voters that say they wouldn’t have voted for the man if the misinformation media had carried out their constitutional duties and reported on Biden’s corruption allegation and socialist national agenda. This began with a report from the Media Research Center, conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, showing:

36 percent of Biden voters were NOT aware of the evidence linking Joe Biden to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter. Thirteen percent of these voters (or 4.6% of Biden’s total vote) say that had they known these facts, they would not have voted for the former Vice President.

Followed up by another SPECIAL REPORT: The Stealing of the Presidency, 2020, on a survey of 1,750 Biden voters in seven swing states that queried them on the issues surrounding the man, finding that most were unaware of his shortcomings:

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

This lack of information proved crucial: One of every six Biden voters we surveyed (17%) said they would have abandoned the Democratic candidate had they known the facts about one or more of these news stories. A shift of this magnitude would have changed the outcome in all six of the swing states won by Joe Biden, and Donald Trump would have comfortably won a second term as president.

The Washington Examiner put it more bluntly in their headline on the story: Trump would have won 311 Electoral College votes if media weren’t biased: Survey

Hence, the reason we issued the duct tape warning, that with everything else if the national socialist media had done their job instead of incessantly yammering about non-existent issues, there wouldn’t have been an electoral contest here. It would have been over by now because it would have been impossible for the left to flip enough votes to win. This is why we call them the misinformation media and why it’s infuriating that they hold themselves up as the nation’s ‘fact-checkers’.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

