https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/newt-gingrich-2020-election-may-biggest-presidential-theft-since-1824/

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is an authority on American history. When it comes to the 2020 election, he is convinced that fraud took place and that we as a country, haven’t seen anything like it in almost 100 years.

Gingrich made his case on Twitter.

Take a look:

The more data comes out on vote anomalies that clearly are not legitimate the more it looks like 2020 may be the biggest Presidential theft since Adams and Clay robbed Andrew Jackson in 1824. State legislatures should demand recounts — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) November 27, 2020

TRENDING: Five Videos – Five States Where Votes Were Switched Live on TV Away from President Trump to Biden –Updated

Every Republican state legislator should read Patrick Basham’s analysis https://t.co/3mUFZtD1Y8 and demand an oversight committee to review their state’s vote. Basham makes clear the election was almost certainly stolen in 5 states. Every Americanm should be worried by the theft. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) November 28, 2020

Gingrich has also written about this.

From the Epoch Times:

The Thieves Who Stole Our Election Got Sloppy Laziness leads to sloppiness, and sloppiness is how the most brazen heist in American history is being exposed. Stealing the 2020 election was a mammoth undertaking, involving widespread lawlessness and illicit partnerships between private actors and public officials. They’ve been working to cover their tracks since Election Day, but they didn’t work fast enough. Now, the courts need to stop them from destroying any more evidence so that the people of Pennsylvania—and the rest of the country—can accurately assess the ramifications of their wrongdoing. Explosive new litigation filed in federal district court on Nov. 21 details and documents a wide variety of illegal practices that were used to inflate the number of votes received by Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, including disparate treatment of voters based on where they live and outright manipulation of Pennsylvania’s voter registration system by partisan activists. An unprecedented number of mail-in and absentee ballots were cast this year, and practically everyone expected that this would result in a higher-than-usual rate of ballots being rejected for various flaws, such as lacking a secrecy envelope or missing information.

Democrats have a real problem on their hands here.

Even if Biden is sworn in as president, millions of people will not view him as legitimate.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

