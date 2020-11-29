https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/now-election-quack-dr-fauci-says-ok-open-schools/

Back in July Senator Rand Paul, who is a medical doctor, slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci for failing to provide leadership on the closing of schools due to the coronavirus.

Senator Paul argued that spread of the virus is very low among young people and that America should send children back to school.

This was a scathing attack on the power-drunk Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

On Sunday, now that the elections are over, Dr. Fauci suggested it is good to open the schools.
This man should be brought before a court of law.

Fauci has been wrong every step of the way.

Here is a list of Dr. Fauci’s many mistakes, missteps and lies.

THE LIST: Fauci’s Many Mistakes and Lies: NIH Director Said One Thing Weeks-Months Ago but Today Tries to Blame President Trump (Video)

