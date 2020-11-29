https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/527878-ossoff-warns-mcconnell-will-cause-paralysis-in-federal-government

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff warned on Sunday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell halts in-person Republican lunches amid COVID-19 surge Biden and reproductive health rights Biden’s Cabinet a battleground for future GOP White House hopefuls MORE (R-Ky.) would cause paralysis in the federal government if the Republicans hold onto the Senate.

Ossoff, who will go up against Sen. David Perdue David PerdueClub for Growth to launch ad blitz in Georgia to juice GOP turnout Groups seek to get Black vote out for Democrats in Georgia runoffs Trump set for precedent-breaking lame-duck period MORE (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPennsylvania Supreme Court strikes down GOP bid to stop election certification Biden looks to career officials to restore trust, morale in government agencies Biden transition adds new members to coronavirus task force MORE’s administration needs “the capacity … to govern in the midst of a crisis.”

The Democratic candidate argued that a GOP-led Senate would not allow the federal government to function, which he stressed is needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all know what’s going to happen if McConnell holds the Senate,” he said. “He will try to do to Biden and [Vice President-elect Kamala] Harris, just like he tried to do to President Obama.”

“It will be paralysis, partisan-trench warfare, obstructionism as far as the eye can see at a moment of crisis when we need strong action,” he added.

Ossoff is one of two Democratic candidates attempting to unseat Georgia’s two incumbent Republican senators. CNN’s Dana Bash Dana BashRepublican Michigan congressman: ‘The people have spoken’ CNN’s Dana Bash: Trump loss in Arizona would be ‘John McCain’s last laugh’ Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE noted that Perdue declined to appear on “State of the Union.”

The two elections were sent to runoffs after neither candidate in both parties received majorities of the vote.

In the other race, Rev. Raphael Warnock takes on Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerMcConnell halts in-person Republican lunches amid COVID-19 surge Sunday shows preview: US health officials brace for post-holiday COVID-19 surge Club for Growth to launch ad blitz in Georgia to juice GOP turnout MORE (R-Ga.). If either Republican wins their race, the Senate will remain in GOP control.

During Ossoff’s interview, Bash also mentioned that the last Georgia Senate runoff race in 2008 resulted in the Democratic candidate getting “barely half as many votes” than in November. But Ossoff expressed confidence ahead of the January election.

“A lot has happened in Georgia in 12 years, an extraordinary movement to register voters, to mobilize communities, to train volunteers to get out the vote,” he said.

