A Republican lawmaker from Pennsylvania abruptly left a White House meeting with President TrumpDonald John TrumpPennsylvania Supreme Court strikes down GOP bid to stop election certification Biden looks to career officials to restore trust, morale in government agencies Sunday shows preview: US health officials brace for post-holiday COVID-19 surge MORE after he was informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) was informed during the Wednesday meeting with Trump about the president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results that he had tested positive for the virus and was led away by White House medical staff, one source at the meeting told the AP.

“The president instantly called the White House doctor in and he took them back to, I guess, the medical place,” the person said.

White House officials did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill as to whether the president or any others would self-isolate after coming into contact with Mastriano. The meeting continued for about a half-hour without Mastriano after the senator left, according to the AP.

Trump was hospitalized last month with COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and after receiving treatment falsely claimed in an interview that he was “immune” to the virus.

“It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows,” he told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoSunday shows preview: US health officials brace for post-holiday COVID-19 surge House GOP lawmaker: Biden should be recognized as president-elect Most Republicans avoid challenging Trump on election MORE at the time.

Pennsylvania and many other states are seeing surging rates of new coronavirus infections; Pennsylvania officials have recorded a seven-day average of just under 7,000 new cases per day.

