Cars burn in downtown St. Louis during Black Lives Matter riots earlier this year.

There’s a pandemic affecting St. Louis and numerous Democrat-run cities this year.

There have been 238 coranavirus deaths in St. Louis this year.

So far this year there have been at least 239 homicides in St. Louis, a 25 year high.

And at least 50 children have been shot in St. Louis city this year.

