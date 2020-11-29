https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/photog-captures-feeble-joe-biden-hobbling-orthopedic-office-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his German shepherd named Major on Saturday.

Joe Biden on Sunday afternoon went to visit an orthopedist: “out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined by a doctor.”

Biden’s team was blocking reporters and wouldn’t allow them to see Biden go in or leave the Orthopedist’s office. Repeated requests were denied.

In fact, a press van was maneuvered so that reporters and photogs couldn’t see Biden as he entered the building.

But one photog captured feeble Biden as he hobbled out of the orthopedic office.

WATCH:

Joe Biden’s doctor said “there is no obvious fracture and he will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging.”

