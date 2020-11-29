https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Newsmax-TV/2020/11/29/id/999197

A new national poll finds that 20% of Americans are watching Newsmax TV regularly.

A McLaughlin & Associates survey of voters conducted in November found that the new cable news channel had already snatched half the viewership of Fox News, long the dominant cable news player.

The McLaughlin poll found 40% of respondents said they watch Fox News regularly, but the network drew a high negative number, with 47% saying they have an “unfavorable” opinion of the channel.

Meanwhile, 25% of Americans said they had a “favorable” view of Newsmax, a number that draws beyond its viewership.

Only 14% of Americans said they had an unfavorable of the channel.

“These poll numbers are encouraging when you consider we’re very new compared to Fox,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said. “More and more Americans are watching and they have a positive view about us.”

Ruddy said the polls finding confirms internal data that shows the network is watched by more than 30 million Americans regularly.

Newsmax is available on all major cable systems and also has immense reach through its free livestream on OTT devices like Roku, Youtube, Pluto, Xumo and most smart TVs like Samsung and LG. Fox News is not available for free through OTT devices and platforms.

Earlier this month, the company announced its Newsmax TV App, available for free on iPhone and Android smartphones, has witnessed more than 3 million downloads in the past 30 days.

The McLaughlin & Associates survey was conducted among 1,000 likely general election voters between November 21 and November 23, 2020. The poll had a 3.1% margin of error.

