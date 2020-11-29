https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trump-georgia-governor-brian-kemp-ashamed-endorsed-video/

President Trump on Sunday told Fox News that he is ashamed he endorsed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Brian Kemp won the Georgia gubernatorial race against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018 after President Trump proudly endorsed him.

The Democrat-Marxist machine, with Stacey Abrams leading the charge, accused Brian Kemp and Republicans of suppressing the black vote in Georgia.

Kemp was smeared as a racist and Stacey Abrams even claimed she actually won the election.

Fast forward to 2020: Governor Kemp stabbed Trump in the back after he rushed to certify the fraudulent election results without allowing GOP poll watchers to check signatures on absentee ballots.

WATCH:

Pres. Trump on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: “I’m ashamed that I endorsed him.”pic.twitter.com/ZwkOQ7jGtK — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 29, 2020

Rudy Giuliani recently revealed a curious connection between Governor Brian Kemp and Dominion voting machines that were hastily installed over objections from GA state evaluators.

Election Fraud: @RudyGiuliani says he has uncovered enough unlawful ballots in Pennsylvania and Michigan to turn the election in favor of @realDonaldTrump. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/VMzMNvzffs — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 12, 2020

