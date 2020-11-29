https://justthenews.com/nation/previously-deported-sex-offender-arrested-us-border-patrol?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender on Friday who had previously been deported from the country.

When the agents apprehended a group of eight people in the country illegally, 36-year-old Oscar Melgoza-Barajas, a registered sex offender, was among that group.

“During processing, records checks revealed that Melgoza-Barajas had been convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under 13 in August 2004 in Chicago, Illinois,” according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release. “He was sentenced to six years and six months confinement and is registered as a sex offender. Records checks further revealed that he has been previously deported from the United States,” the release noted.

