https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/proof-democrat-operatives-paid-native-americans-vote-nevada-gift-cards/

The Nevada Native Vote Project used gift cards to bribe Native Americans to vote.

Any monetary exchange for votes, whether partisan or not, is illegal.

In a series of now-deleted social media posts, archives of which have been obtained by The Gateway Pundit, the Nevada Native Vote Project is seen clearly exchanging gift cards in exchange for people’s ballots.

The group cannot claim that they were providing gas to go vote, as they were exchanging ballots for the gift cards right there.

(Archive)

(Archive)

A lawsuit filed by Jesse Binall on behalf of the Trump campaign and Nevada electors states that “at least one of the social media videos in which NNVP promoted the voting drives and the incentives depicted NNVP personnel wearing a ‘Biden-Harris’ face covering and standing in front of a van bearing a ‘Biden-Harris’ logo and openly encouraged people to vote for Joseph Biden.”

(Archive)

The Gateway Pundit also obtained video from inside a polling place with voters, where they were given items for voting.

The same woman offering giveaways in that video was also featured in Biden mask at a Biden bus, on the official social media page for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony on October 20.

In another video for the “Get Out the Vote with the Biden” campaign video, she offered up free burgers and swag — including cookies featuring Biden stickers.

She was also featured in a video discussing the Native Vote Project directly outside of a polling location, once again holding up the gift cards.

The lawsuit continues on to assert that “offering something of value to a voter in exchange for his/her vote is a violation of Federal and Nevada law. All such votes cast in exchange for the above described incentives are, therefore, illegal and improper votes. The evidence will show that there were no less than 500 of these illegal and improper votes.”

“These illegal or improper votes cast and counted are in an amount sufficient to raise reasonable doubt as to the outcome of the Election,” the lawsuit asserts.

“The fact that the voting drives were officially promoted by NNVP organizing personnel displaying ‘Biden-Harris’ promotional material and logos reflects that value was being offered to voters under these circumstances in an effort to manipulate or alter the outcome of the Election,” it reads.

The organization was not particularly discreet about their activities and giveaways, heavily promoting them on social media like they are untouchable.

The Nevada Indian Commission, a state agency, also repeatedly helped to promote the scheme.

The organization also gave away laptops, expensive speakers, iPads, and other electronics — which they referred to as “incentives.”

This is part of an extensive series the Gateway Pundit is working on regarding the Nevada Native Vote Project scandal.

The post PROOF: Democrat Operatives Paid Native Americans to Vote in Nevada With Gift Cards appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

