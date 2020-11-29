https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/proof-native-americans-arizona-given-tvs-tablets-resort-stays-votes/

Native Americans in Arizona were provided with electronics, resort stays and monetary gifts in exchange for voting at “get out the vote” events that were also promoting Joe Biden

Any monetary exchange for votes, whether partisan or not, is illegal.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Nevada Native Vote Project used gift cards, electronics and other gifts to bribe Native Americans to vote.

In Arizona, Biden and Mark Kelly signs were prominently displayed during events offering giveaways for people who voted.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona were treated to giveaways of resort stays, golf outings, FitBits, tablets, televisions, soundbars and more on September 22.

(Archive)

The giveaways continued in October.

(Archive)

There was also straight up cash being handed out by CORAZÓN Arizona, which is a project of Neighborhood Ministries, Inc a 501(c)3 Non-Profit.

(Archive)

Some lucky natives were also treated to $50 Visa giftcards from the United National Indian Tribal Youth, Inc.

