https://parler.com/post/a2374b99adde4d65b723e355e2cfc3df

Your adversaries are composed of wretches who laugh at the rights of humanity, who turn religion into derision, and would, for higher wages, direct their swords against their leaders or their country. Go on, then, in your generous enterprise, with gratitude to heaven, for past success, and confidence of it in the future. For my own part, I ask no greater blessing than to share with you the common danger and common glory. If I have a wish dearer to my soul, than that my ashes may be mingled with those of a Warren and Montgomery – it is – that these American States may never cease to be free and independent!

Samuel Adams August 1st 1776

Sad how far from liberty we have fallen to obey an electronic box

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

