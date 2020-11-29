https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/527910-recount-confirms-bidens-win-in-wisconsin

A partial recount of votes in Wisconsin confirmed President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenPennsylvania Supreme Court strikes down GOP bid to stop election certification Biden looks to career officials to restore trust, morale in government agencies Biden transition adds new members to coronavirus task force MORE’s victory in the state, expanding his margin by 87 votes, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The final tally netted Biden another 132 votes in Milwaukee County and President Trump Donald John TrumpPennsylvania Supreme Court strikes down GOP bid to stop election certification Biden looks to career officials to restore trust, morale in government agencies Sunday shows preview: US health officials brace for post-holiday COVID-19 surge MORE another 45 votes in Dane County. Biden’s overall margin solidified to 20,695 votes, according to the newspaper.

The Trump campaign had paid $3 million to cover the recounts, but the president tweeted that the campaign intended to challenge the results in court before the count was even complete.

“The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned!”

The campaign has yet to provide evidence of widespread voter fraud in any of the states Biden won, and the tweet was flagged by Twitter as potentially containing disputed claims about the election.

“As we have said, the recount only served to reaffirm Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin,” Danielle Melfi, the Biden campaign’s Wisconsin state director, said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“For me what this recount showed was that there was absolutely no evidence of voter fraud in this election even after looking at over 300,000 ballots, over 254,000 envelopes,” Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell (D) said, according to the Journal Sentinel. “Really this incredible level of transparency should provide reassurance to the public that the election was run properly and accurately and there was no fraud.”

The Trump campaign has sought to throw out nearly 238,000 votes in the two counties, arguing nearly every in-person vote cast there was illegitimate, including those of multiple state GOP officials and Jim Troupis, a lawyer for the campaign.

Two separate lawsuits in the state are asking the state Supreme Court, which has a 4-3 conservative majority, to throw out the state’s results and leave the GOP-controlled state legislature to determine how to cast Wisconsin’s electoral votes. The court has not indicated whether it would hear either case.

