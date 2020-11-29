https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/29/report-pa-state-sen-david-mastriano-tested-positive-for-covid-19-during-his-meeting-with-president-trump-on-wednesday/

Pennsylvania State Sen. David Mastriano reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and was informed of the test result while he was already meeting with President Trump in the White House on Wednesday:

Sen. Mastriano was one of the Republican legislators who hosted the public meeting on voter fraud last week and he reportedly traveled back to the White House after the meeting:

The people in the meeting are a concern, but did he travel with any Trump staffers who now have to isolate?

Dem State Senators have pounced on the story, asking why they’re just finding out about it in an AP article:

And they’re calling for a mask mandate in the state Capitol:

Keith Olbermann’s take is pretty much as expected:

We’ll keep you posted if this affects any other Trump staffers.

