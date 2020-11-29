https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/report-smartest-man-room-joined-sidney-powells-team/

In a brand-new analysis published in American Thinker, a prominent witness has reportedly joined the team of attorney Sidney Powell and has “stated under oath that there was massive computer fraud in the 2020 election, all of it intended to secure a victory for Joe Biden.”

The report, authored by Andrea Widburg, identifies the expert as Dr. Navid Kershavarz-Nia, whom she calls “one of the weightiest names in the world when it comes to sniffing out cyber-security problems.”

“We know how important Dr. Kershavarz-Nia is because, just two and a half months ago, the New York Times ran one of its Sunday long-form articles about a massive, multi-million-dollar fraud that a talented grifter ran against the American intelligence and military communities” Widburg writes. “Dr. Kershavarz-Nia is one of the few people who comes off looking good:”

Navid Keshavarz-Nia, those who worked with him said, “was always the smartest person in the room.” In doing cybersecurity and technical counterintelligence work for the C.I.A., N.S.A. and F.B.I., he had spent decades connecting top-secret dots. After several months of working with Mr. Courtney, he began connecting those dots too. He did not like where they led.

The piece in American Thinker touts the doctor’s “extraordinary academic and practical skills in cyber-fraud detection and analysis,” explaining it took “seven paragraphs for him to list them in the declaration he signed to support the Georgia complaint.”

Among his qualifications are a B.A., M.A., and Ph.D. in a variety of electrical and computer engineering.

Keshavarz-Nia noted: “I have advanced trained from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), National Security Agency (NSA), DHS office of Intelligence & Analysis (I&A) and Massachusetts Institution of Technology (MIT).”

“My experience spans 35 years performing technical assessment, mathematical modeling, cyber-attack pattern analysis, and security intelligence[.]”

Widburg says, “Take it as given that Dr. Kershavarz-Nia may know more about cyber-security than anyone else in America.”

Her analysis highlights some of the doctor’s top concerns, including:

1. Hammer and Scorecard is real, not a hoax (as Democrats allege), and both are used to manipulate election outcomes. 2. Dominion, ES&S, Scytl, and Smartmatic are all vulnerable to fraud and vote manipulation – and the mainstream media reported on these vulnerabilities in the past. 3. Dominion has been used in other countries to “forge election results.” 4. Dominion’s corporate structure is deliberately confusing to hide relationships with Venezuela, China, and Cuba. 5. Dominion machines are easily hackable. 6. Dominion memory cards with cryptographic key access to the systems were stolen in 2019.

Despite not having access to the voting machines used in 2020, Dr. Kershavarz examined election data and results of the balloting, and concluded:

1. The counts in the disputed states (Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia) show electronic manipulation. 2. The simultaneous decision in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia to pretend to halt counting votes was unprecedented and demonstrated a coordinated effort to collude toward desired results. 3. One to two percent of votes were forged in Biden’s favor. 4. Optical scanners were set to accept unverified, un-validated ballots. 5. The scanners failed to keep records for audits, an outcome that must have been deliberately programmed. 6. The stolen cryptographic key, which applied to all voting systems, was used to alter vote counts. 7. The favorable votes pouring in after hours for Biden could not be accounted for by a Democrat preference for mailed in ballots. They demonstrated manipulation. For example, in Pennsylvania, it was physically impossible to feed 400,000 ballots into the machines within 2–3 hours. 8. Dominion used Chinese parts, and there’s reason to believe that China, Venezuela, Cuba interfered in the election. 9. There was a Hammer and Scorecard cyber-attack that altered votes in the battleground states, and then forwarded the results to Scytl servers in Frankfurt, Germany, to avoid detection. 10. The systems failed to produce any auditable results.

The doctor concluded with “high confidence that the election 2020 data were altered in all battleground states resulting in a [sic] hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump to be transferred [sic] to Vice President Biden.”

Widburg noted: “This is going to be tough evidence for Democrats to counter. Back when the naïve Democrats thought Trump would be the one to commit fraud, they held congressional hearings and wrote articles about the voting machines’ vulnerability. And with the New York Times touting Dr. Keshavarz-Nia’s brilliance and his ability to sniff out fraud, they’ll struggle to that he’s not a reliable expert.”

