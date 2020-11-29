https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/republican-david-valadao-defeats-democrat-tj-cox-californias-21st-district-3rd-gop-pick-state-13th-gop-pick-us-house/
David Valadao
Republican David Valadao defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. TJ Cox in California’s 21st Congressional District, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
Valadao, a former Republican Representative, is the third GOP pick up in the state of California.
He is the 13th GOP pick up in the US House of Representatives.
California’s 21st District
Valadao endorsed President Trump before the 2020 election this year.
The AP reported the news on Friday.
Republicans won ALL 27 “toss-up” seats this year in the US House elections thanks to President Trump’s historic landslide.
No Republicans lost reelection this year.