One of the biggest media scandals of the Trump era, and there have been many of them, had to do with how the major outlets either downplayed or completely ignored documentable, corroborated evidence that Hunter Biden, son of Democrat Joe Biden — who may soon ascend to the White House — is corrupt to his core.

Article originally published at Natural News.

So much so, in fact, that his father may be every bit as compromised.

Before the election, the New York Post reported on evidence discovered on a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden containing all kinds of incriminating evidence, including photos, emails and documents.

The evidence indicates that Hunter made as series of questionable business deals with companies and entities linked to our potential enemies, Russia and China. What’s more, at least a couple of emails indicate that Daddy Joe gets a percentage of everything that Hunter brings in.

But now we learn, after the election (which, as this writing, is still being disputed by President Trump), the corruption was much more widespread.

The Epoch Times reports:

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) on Wednesday released more details about Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden’s son’s overseas business deals, along with alleged links to foreign individuals who have ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Moscow.

According to a news release from the two GOP senators, the new information cites new records that purport to show that the Biden family had even more connections to the Chinese regime as well as links between associates of Hunter Biden and the Russian government.

“Some of the additional findings from their investigation include millions of dollars sent from a Shanghai-based company with links to CEFC, which was effectively an extension of the communist Chinese government, to a close business associate of Hunter Biden,” said the release.

CEFC was a Chinese energy conglomerate founded by billionaire Ye Jianming, who was believed to have ties to the Chinese Communist Party. But he hasn’t been seen since early 2018.

The two senators cited a Fox News interview featuring former Biden family business associate Tony Bobulinski who was CEO of a joint venture between Joe Biden’s brother James, Hunter Biden and two other people.

Last month, Bobulinski said that the former VP and his family “are compromised” by China.

“Obviously, I’ve referenced I’ve held a Q-clearance—you’re briefed on compromise and who you’re able to talk with and deal and do business with—and I just don’t see, given the history here and the facts, how Joe can’t be influenced in some manner based on the history that they have with CEFC,” the former naval officer said.

The Epoch Times adds that there is a Russian connection, as well.

“According to Grassley and Johnson, Ye Jianming also had business dealings with Kremlin-controlled firms and Kremlin-aligned businesses, suggesting that he ‘appears to have been China’s unofficial bridge to Russia on energy,’” the outlet said, citing the senators’ report. “In one text message, Hunter Biden allegedly told Bobulinski in October 2017 that he discussed a deal with Russian state-backed Rosneft with Ye personally and had knowledge of the deal.”

In their report, which was posted Nov. 18, the two senators noted that in February and March 2017, a “Shanghai-based company called State Energy HK Limited sent two wires, each in the amount of $3,000,000, to a bank account for Robinson Walker LLC” while records indicated that “it is unclear what the true purpose is behind these transactions and who the ultimate beneficiary is.”

That firm is operated by Rob Walker, a longtime associate of Hunter Biden.

Grassley and Johnson said it looks as though Walker was linked to three firms with ties to Hunter Biden including Oldaker, Biden and Belair LLP; Seneca Global Advisors; and Rosemont Seneca Advisors.

“Hunter Biden was a founding partner at Oldaker and also allegedly had an ownership stake in Seneca,” The Epoch Times reported.

“These transactions are a direct link between Walker and the communist Chinese government and, because of his close association with Hunter Biden, yet another tie between Hunter Biden’s financial arrangements and the communist Chinese government,” the senators wrote.

Joe Biden has repeatedly asserted he knew little to nothing about his son’s business dealings, despite obvious links including the damning emails found on Hunter Biden’s computers and a trip Hunter took to China with his father aboard Air Force Two in 2013; days later, Hunter Biden secured a finance deal with a state-owned Chinese bank.

Face it, Joe Biden and his family belong to the very same swamp President Trump pledged to drain in 2016. He needs to continue serving in office so he can fulfill that objective, for the good of our country.

