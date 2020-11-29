https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fc4a680fcf548787cff6b4d
Before this brown-eyed girl was a well-known actress and activist, she was just another cute kid posing with a mullet in Houston, Texas. Can you guess who she is?…
No comment from Saudis but its media reported death of a military official on the battlefield in Yemen….
China’s retirement age has remained unchanged for four decades at 60 for men and 55 for women white-collar workers….
New Zealand authorities filed safety violation charges on Monday against 10 organizations and three individuals after a volcanic eruption at White Island last year killed 22 people. The island had be…
Biden and Harris have sought to emphasise diversity in their appointments ahead of their January 20 US swearing-in….