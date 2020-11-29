https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/republicans-plan-occupy-georgia-state-house-response-secretary-state-ordering-dominion-voting-machines-wiped/

A coalition of Republican groups are calling for an occupation of the Georgia State House in response to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordering the Dominion voting machines in the state to be wiped.

The groups are also calling for a protest at Raffensperger’s home on Monday evening.

Raffensperger claims that he was ordering them to be reset ahead of the senate runoff election, but a reset would wipe all votes from the general election — the results of which are still being hotly contested by the Trump campaign.

The only reason the Georgia Secretary of State would order the voting machines to be WIPED is to destroy evidence. He is covering up his crimes. — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 29, 2020

TRENDING: “I’m Going to Use 125% of My Energy to Do It” – President Trump Vows to Reveal Massive Voter Fraud and Overturn Results in 2020 Election (VIDEO)

The deletion had been temporarily stopped on Sunday, when Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. issued an order to freeze ALL Dominion voting machines in the state of Georgia, but he reversed course within hours.

Currently, there is a major fight going on and it appears that a short time later, a federal judge ordered officials not to reset the machines.

Latest from Georgia. Federal judge orders officials not to wipe or reset any voting machines in the state. pic.twitter.com/S1gOfDzvL9 — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) November 29, 2020

The volatile and unknown situation has lead to Republican activists and organizers to call for a full on occupation of the Georgia State House on Monday — as well as protest at the Secretary of State’s house.

BREAKING: After the Secretary of State ordered the voting machines to be wiped in a blatant destruction of evidence, coalition groups plan to OCCUPY THE STATE CAPITOL in Georgia on Monday November 30 at 12pm. They also plan to protest outside the Sec. of States house at 6pm. — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 29, 2020

“After the Secretary of State ordered the voting machines to be wiped in a blatant destruction of evidence, coalition groups plan to OCCUPY THE STATE CAPITOL in Georgia on Monday November 30 at 12pm. They also plan to protest outside the Sec. of States house at 6pm,” Republican activist, influencer, and entrepreneur Mike Coudrey tweeted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

