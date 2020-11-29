https://www.theepochtimes.com/robert-mueller-slated-to-appear-in-first-interview-since-trump-russia-probe_3597217.html

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is slated to speak in his first interview since completing a probe into President Donald Trump, Trump’s campaign, and alleged ties with Russia.

Mueller, 76, a former FBI director and military veteran, will appear on the podcast “Oath.”

A preview of the fourth season of the podcast says that host Chuck Rosenberg “speaks with thoughtful and inspirational men and women from the highest levels of public service—men and women who took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

“At a time when our most cherished institutions are being tested, these selfless leaders light the way,” the preview states.

Rosenberg told listeners that Mueller is “an American hero.”

“The worst thing that could happen in Vietnam is to fail because failure is synonymous with death. The Marine Corps has entrusted you as their leader. They look to you,” Mueller said in the preview.

The podcast season starts on Dec. 2.

Other guests include former New Jersey Attorney General Anne Milgram, ex-National Park Service Director Jon Jarvis, and retired New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush.

Mueller’s investigation of Trump and his campaign wrapped up last year, failing to deliver on hype from Democratic lawmakers and other opponents of the president. Mueller’s team found no evidence of conspiracy or cooperation between the president or his campaign and Russia.

Mueller has mostly remained out-of-sight since answering questions from members of Congress about his team’s report and investigation in July 2019.

Some former high-level law enforcement officials, such as former FBI Director James Comey, recently testified to Congress about revelations that have emerged since, including the findings that the spy warrants against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page were riddled with errors.

Mueller was invited to answer questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee but responded that “he doesn’t have enough time,” Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said during an appearance in September on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

