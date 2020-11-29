https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-cornyn-senate-cabinet-nominees/2020/11/29/id/999180

The Senate “is not obligated to confirm anyone” who has undisclosed ties, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, tweeted Sunday.

Cornyn was referring to The New York Times report of connections to consulting and investment companies and secret clients by some under consideration for Cabinet positions by Democrat Joe Biden.

The Texas senator tweeted out a portion of the article that said, “Biden’s transition office stopped short of saying that all clients would be disclosed – and ethics rules allow incoming federal officials to withhold the identities of clients if the arrangements are subject to confidentiality agreements.”

Cornyn responded by saying, “Maybe, maybe not. But the Senate is not obligated to confirm anyone who hides this information.”

The New York Times reported several members of Biden’s team are connected to consulting firm WestExec Advisors and the investment fund Pine Island Capital Partners, adding these connections will serve as the Biden administration’s “first test of transparency and ethics.”

Antony Blinken, Biden’s choice to be secretary of state, and one of his defense secretary possibilities, Michèle Flournoy, are among those linked to WestExec and Pine Island Capital, according to The Hill.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates told the Times that those who were partners in WestExec and Pine Island would leave their companies if they have not already done so if confirmed and release “proper” client disclosures.

“Joe Biden has pledged the most ethically rigorous administration in American history, and every Cabinet member will abide by strict ethics rules and abide by all disclosure requirements,” Bates said.

