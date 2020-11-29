https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sen-manchin-discusses-rep-ocasio-cortez-during-part-interview-new-york-times?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin during an interview with the New York Times spoke about progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who earlier this year appeared to take issue with comments from Manchin.

“Defund the police? Defund, my butt,” Manchin tweeted earlier this month when sharing an article about an interview in which he had used the “Defund, my butt” phrase. “I’m a proud West Virginia Democrat. We are the party of working men and women. We want to protect Americans’ jobs & healthcare. We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded with a photo in which she appeared to be glaring at the West Virginia Democrat while he clapped at President Trump’s second State of the Union address.

“I guess she put the dagger stare on me,” Mr. Manchin said, according to the New York Times. “I don’t know the young lady — I really don’t. I never met her. I’m understanding she’s not that active with her bills or in committee. She’s more active on Twitter than anything else.”

“We’re not going to defund the police, we’re not for the new green deal,” Manchin said, according to the outlet. “That’s not going to happen. We’re not for Medicare for All — we can’t even pay for Medicare for some.”

The New York Times reported that a spokesperson for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said that the New York lawmaker had submitted more amendments than 90 percent of the other freshmen and that she had missed fewer votes than the senator from West Virginia.

