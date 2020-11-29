https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/sidney-powell-krackenonsteroids-team-also-looking-election-fraud-virginia/
The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the chaos and fraud in the Virginia presidential election this year.
On November 9th we reported on that moment at 5:12 AM Eastern when the vote counters took 373,000 votes off of the state totals.
President Trump had a substantial lead throughout the night before this point.
Captured in Real Time: That Moment in Virginia at 5:12 AM Where they Took 373,000 Votes Off the State Totals
Another lucky Democrat was able to surge ahead in her race after THOUSANDS of ballots were “found” on a flash drive!
What are the odds?
Virginia Democrat Surges Ahead In House Race After Thousands Of Ballots Are ‘Found’ On A Flash Drive
And on November 15th Joe Hoft reported on the MULTIPLE REVERSALS and PROPORTIONAL VOTE ENTRIES in Virginia on Election night after 11 PM.
Overall three entries of over 300,000 votes were posted in the data base to Biden’s vote total.
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Multiple Reversals and Proportional Vote Entries In Virginia on Election Night after 11 PM Indicate Election Fraud Occurred in This State Too
On Sunday Attorney Sidney Powell confirmed that her #KrakenOnSteroids team is also looking at fraud in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
That’s great news!
They better secure a few of those ballot machines!
Yes, #Virginia, You experienced serious #ElectionFraud against multiple conservative candidates.https://t.co/wbpFmKH4ym
The #KrakenOnSteroids and team will see you soon
Stay strong #candidates🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @LLinWood @KrakenWood1 @GenFlynn @abigailcfrye @Leon4Congress @Raiklin
— Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) November 29, 2020