NBC has acknowledged the damaging social effects of COVID-19 mandates in a video telling the stories of those negatively impacted by social distancing.

The negative impacts of COVID-19 mandates and social distancing protocols have been long known by conservatives and those opposed to the nationwide shutdowns.

But, as The Daily Wire points out, NBC, a strong proponent and broadcaster of the social distancing message, is now changing its tune in a video exploring how social distancing has hurt those in nursing homes in New York, as well as their loved ones.

President Trump forecasted this problem in October, saying, “At a time when many Americans are experiencing increased stress, anxiety, and personal loss, we must also ensure that our country can meet the mental health needs of those struggling in this crisis.”

“We’re taking away the thing that’s most important to anyone at the end of life – and that’s your family,” narrates Gelsey Randazzo Markese, whose grandmother was in a nursing home during COVID-19 shutdowns.

“We understood it in the beginning,… But we thought it would be only a month or two. But here we are seven months later, they [nursing home residents] have all lost weight. Some of them say they just don’t want to live anymore,” the video’s narrator explains.

The New York State department of Health replied to an inquiry from NBC, acknowledging the struggles of nursing home residents and families but saying that the protocols to protect the former will continue.

“While we understand the challenges this pandemic has caused nursing home residents and their families, the state remains committed to protecting nursing home residents and front line workers from this unforgiving virus,” the statement read.

There have been 628,375 total confirmed cases in New York State at the time of publishing.



