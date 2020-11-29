https://www.theblaze.com/news/time-person-of-the-year-2020-nominees

The list of nominees for Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” award were announced on Wednesday, and the pool of contenders is predictably extremely left-leaning and has no shortage of Democratic politicians.

Despite issuing a directive forcing nursing homes in New York to accept coronavirus-positive patients, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a candidate for the “Person of the Year,” according to Time. Thus far in the voting, there have been 35% of people who Cuomo is deserving of the accolade.

Fellow Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is also nominated, and there are 19%, who voted for her to win the award despite her exceedingly prohibitive COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Snatching up a 59% approval rating on the poll is Stacey Abrams, who lost her gubernatorial race in Georgia in 2018. There were no Republican governors on the list.

The only Republicans who were eligible to vote for were President Donald Trump, who was at 8%, Vice President Mike Pence at 3%, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) coming in at 2%.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Kamala Harris (68%), Joe Biden (64%), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (38%), Sen. Bernie Sanders (23%), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (22%), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (17%).

There were 6% of people who said Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett should be Time’s “Person of the Year,” the same percentage as rapper Cardi B.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was the highest-rated individual with 81% of people voting for him to be the “2020 Person of the Year.”

“How to Be An Antiracist” author Ibram X Kendi garnered 11%, and quarterback-turned-racial justice activist Colin Kaepernick snagged a 29% approval rating.

There were 61% of voters who believed that Black Lives Matter activists should win the honor. The World Health Organization was given 32% of a “Yes” vote.

Essential workers earned a whopping 81% for their contributions during the coronavirus pandemic, and firefighters came in at 54%.

Other non-political nominees include Pope Francis, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, tennis player Naomi Osaka, LeBron James, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Patrick Mahomes, Beyonce, Sacha Baron Cohen, Megan Markle, comedian Sarah Cooper, Mark Zuckerberg, singer Billie Eilish, Trevor Noah, Taylor Swift, and teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who won the award in 2019.

The final results will be announced by Dec. 10, after Time editors select a winner.

Time has been naming its “Person of the Year” since 1927, when aviation legend Charles Lindberg won the accolade.

