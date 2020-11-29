https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-foxnews-unwatchable/2020/11/29/id/999148

President Donald Trump ramped up criticism of Fox News over the weekend, calling it “virtually unwatchable.”

In a tweet, Trump directed conservatives to tune to other outlets, including Newsmax.

“@Fox News daytime is virtually unwatchable, especially during the weekends,” he wrote Saturday. “Watch @OANN, @Newsmax or almost anything else. You won’t have to suffer through endless interviews with Democrats, and even worse!”

Trump’s latest tweet highlights a progressively rocky relationship between the president and his formerly favorite news outlet.

For several months Trump has tweeted criticisms of the conservative network, at times calling them “Fake News” and “anti-Trump.”

“@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!,” he tweeted in May.

According to Axios, Trump advisers think Fox News made a mistake with an early call of Joe Biden’s win in Arizona. That enraged Trump, and gave him something tangible to use in his attacks on the network.

“He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it,” Axios quoted one source saying.

