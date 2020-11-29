https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527924-trump-rages-against-60-minutes-for-interview-with-krebs

President TrumpDonald John TrumpPennsylvania Supreme Court strikes down GOP bid to stop election certification Biden looks to career officials to restore trust, morale in government agencies Sunday shows preview: US health officials brace for post-holiday COVID-19 surge MORE ripped CBS News’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday after an interview with his former cybersecurity chief was broadcast on the program.

In a tweet Sunday evening, Trump accused producers of the program of not contacting the White House for comment about remarks made by Christopher Krebs, formerly head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, regarding the integrity of the 2020 election.

Trump fired Krebs earlier this month after Krebs said the election was “the most secure in American history.”

The president has baselessly claimed for weeks that the 2020 election was stolen by his opponent, President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPennsylvania Supreme Court strikes down GOP bid to stop election certification Biden looks to career officials to restore trust, morale in government agencies Biden transition adds new members to coronavirus task force MORE, via massive unreported voter fraud in key swing states.

“.@60Minutes never asked us for a comment about their ridiculous, one sided story on election security, which is an international joke. Our 2020 Election, from poorly rated Dominion to a Country FLOODED with unaccounted for Mail-In ballots, was probably our least secure EVER!” the president claimed Sunday evening.

Producers for “60 Minutes” did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

The president has launched a number of legal challenges in battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan in recent weeks, seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The lawsuits have so far failed to gain any traction in courts across the country.

Krebs told CBS News in an interview which aired Sunday that he stands by his comments defending the integrity of the 2020 election, which the president pointed to when firing him as director of the cybersecurity agency earlier in November.

“We did a good job. We did it right. I’d do it a thousand times over,” he said in the interview.

