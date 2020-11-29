https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-reportedly-planning-to-announce-2024-run-during-bidens-inauguration

While the end may be near for President Trump, so, too, may be a new beginning.

Trump is reportedly planning to announce a 2024 run for the White House on Jan. 20, 2021 — which just happens to be Inauguration Day.

“According to three people familiar with the conversations, the president, who refuses to acknowledge he lost the 2020 election as he clearly did, has not just talked to close advisers and confidants about a potential 2024 run to reclaim the White House but about the specifics of a campaign launch,” The Daily Beast reports.

“The conversations have explored, among other things, how Trump could best time his announcement so as to keep the Republican Party behind him for the next four years. Two of these knowledgeable sources said the president has, in the past two weeks, even floated the idea of doing a 2024-related event during Biden’s inauguration week, possibly on Inauguration Day, if his legal effort to steal the 2020 election ultimately fails.”

But Trump, who clearly loves the limelight, is so far staying mum about his plans.

“It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede,” Trump told reporters on Thanksgiving. But he said he’ll wait to see if Electoral College, which meets on Dec. 14, certifies Democrat Joe Biden as the winner.

“If they do they made a mistake,” Trump said. Asked if he would leave the White House on Jan. 20, 2021, Trump said, “Certainly I will, and you know that.”

Trump was also asked if he’d attend Biden’s inauguration. “I don’t want to say that yet. I mean, I know the answer. I’ll be honest, I know the answer,” he said.

And the president was asked how he would celebrate his “last Christmas in the White House.”

“I can’t say what’s first and what’s last, in terms of ‘Is this the last one or is this the first one of a second term?’” Trump said.

The Daily Beast also cited “two sources with direct knowledge of the matter,” claiming that the president “has privately bragged that he’d still remain in the spotlight, even if Biden is in the Oval Office, in part because the news media will keep regularly covering him since—as Trump has assessed—he gets the news outlets ratings and those same outlets find Biden ‘boring.’”

Bloomberg News has also reported that Trump has told top aides that he plans to run again in 2024. He told Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien in the Oval Office last month that he’d run four years from now if he couldn’t overturn his Nov. 3 defeat by Biden.

“If you do that — and I think I speak for everybody in the room — we’re with you 100 percent,” O’Brien responded, according to two people briefed on the conversation. Pompeo and Pence, who are both regarded as contenders for the 2024 Republican nomination, smiled but said nothing, the people said.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

