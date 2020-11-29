https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-responds-to-news-of-biden-foot-fracture

President Donald Trump responded Sunday to news that Democratic nominee Joe Biden injured his foot while playing with one of his dogs.

“Get well soon!” the president tweeted in response to footage of Biden limping to his motorcade after being “treated for what his doctor called a sprained right ankle from a fall Saturday,” according to NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell.

Biden was taken to the hospital after the 78-year-old reportedly hurt himself while playing with one of his German Shepherds.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Later reports clarified that Biden’s injury was more serious than first thought.

As The Daily Wire further reported:

Trump has maintained that he is the true winner of the 2020 presidential election, going so far as to claim to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he “has not seen anything” from the Department of Justice or FBI regarding what he alleges to be widespread voter fraud.

“You would think if you’re in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at,” Trump said. “Where are they? I’ve not seen anything.”

“They just keep moving along and they go on to the next president,” Trump added.

