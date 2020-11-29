https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/update-joe-biden-hairline-fractures-mid-foot-will-likely-require-walking-boot-several-weeks/

Joe Biden with devil horns on Thanksgiving Eve

78-year-old Joe Biden supposedly slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his German shepherd named Major on Saturday.

Biden was examined by an orthopedist on Sunday where he got a CT scan for detailed imaging.

Joe Biden’s team tried to block the media by maneuvering a press van so that reporters and photogs couldn’t see Biden as he entered the building.

One photog captured feeble Biden as he hobbled out of the orthopedic office.

Now this…

Biden fractured his mid-foot and will “likely require a walking boot for several weeks.”

UPDATE: Biden has “hairline fractures” in his mid-foot and will “likely require a walking boot for several weeks.” per pooler @JonathanTamari — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 30, 2020

