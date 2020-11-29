http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Zr1yCRsBS7M/

A Secret Santa in Idaho is making the rounds again, surprising a McDonald’s worker with a car, $5,000 in gas cards, and a $1,000 check to pay for expenses.

Diana Boldman and her husband, Cameron, are 65 years old. They each wake up early in the morning to deliver newspapers all over Idaho Falls using an old van with nearly 240,000 miles on it, East Idaho News reported.

After they finish up their paper route, Diana heads to her full-time job at McDonald’s. She wishes to retire in the next few years but needs to work because Cameron is on disability due to health issues, and she has to provide for their needs.

Nate Eaton, the news director for East Idaho News and Secret Santa’s elf, walked into McDonald’s while Diana was making french fries to surprise her with the car.

“Oh my goodness, wow,” Diana Boldman said when she received the car. “Tell the Secret Santa thank you ever so much.”

This Secret Santa, who wishes to remain anonymous, has made it his mission to give away $500,000 worth of cars, cash, and other things to families in need this holiday season.

Some of Secret Santa’s deliveries include when Eaton surprised a nurse with a car and surprised a single mother with a $20,000 check while she was at work.

