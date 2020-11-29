https://thelibertyloft.com/when-will-joe-biden-accept-responsibility-for-all-that-is-wrong-in-america/

CHARLOTTE — For over forty years, Joe Biden has been in some form of elected office in the United States. While he claims that much of this time was spent serving the American people, in reality, he was dividing our country. From the time he entered office, he has been on a mission to reshape our country into a liberal dream.

You can actually go back and start seeing Biden’s divisional work back through his Senate career. As a freshman Senator, he championed racist policies with his stance on busing. Even Kamala Harris attacked him for the racist stance in the primary debates.

Biden bragged about his ability to work with people across the Senate and he did just that. He worked with those who wanted to promote racist policies. Only after facing backlash in a public hearing did he change his stance on busing.

But that is just the first of many issues from Joe Biden. Many issues which have led to political and racial divide across our country. Issues that one could argue makes Joe Biden at fault for everything that is wrong in our country.

Another situation to consider was the Bork nomination in 1987. Biden was the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman at the time. He led the resistance to the nomination of Judge Robert Bork to the Supreme Court.

Justice Lewis Powell was a known moderate on the Supreme Court, and his resignation left an opportunity for Reagan to nominate a conservative to the seat. Democrats, specifically Biden, opposed the nomination for Bork to the Supreme Court. It was not just that he opposed Bork, but how he did it.

Biden and his team started attacking Bork as someone who would roll back women’s rights and renew calls for segregation. Yes, Biden started race-baiting the nomination of Bork to the Supreme Court. According to most experts in the day, Bork was the most qualified person for the position at the time.

At the time of Bork’s nomination, it had been nearly 20 years since the Senate had rejected a Supreme Court nomination. The last time a nomination had been rejected was that of President Nixon to replace Justice Fortas. After Bork was rejected, the Senate approved the nomination of swing Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Biden was setting out on a new course for Democrats. He was charting a new plan, one that involved division, racial divide, and providing Democrats with their plans for years.

In the 90s, Biden presided over another Supreme Court nomination. In this instance, he produced a sexual assault allegation against Justice Clarence Thomas. It was another unfounded allegation, which Democrats have continued to use. Yet, it was Biden who made the initial suggestion and led the entire thing.

During the 2000s, Biden sought to pass the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act. This law reduced bankruptcy protections for Americans, paving the way for credit companies to take advantage of them. It also gave a significant benefit back to Biden himself.

In another corruption scheme, MBNA, the company who was pressing for the passage of the bill, paid Hunter Biden. Not only did Biden and his family profit, but American citizens also lost protections and the ability to defend themselves against creditors. That certainly sounds like a man who wants to be President of all Americans, doesn’t it?

I think that most every reader will remember the outright corruption that Biden supported during the Obama administration. He engaged in a quid pro quo in Ukraine. He sold special access to China and his family profited millions. All the while, the administration stirred racial tensions and division even more.

As you look through Joe Biden’s career, one could argue that everything that is wrong in our country is Joe Biden’s fault. He is the one that charted the course for the fake investigations and accusations of Democrats. He paved the way for corruption, racial tensions, and division.

While everyone would like to say that this is President Trump’s fault, the real blame does not lie with President Trump. Joe Biden is the one that is responsible for all that is wrong in the United States.

