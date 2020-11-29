https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/liberal-media-refuse-report-meaningful-data-covid/

Even with Donald Trump’s vindication of getting big Pharma to produce a viable vaccine to immunize people against the COVID, the media misinformation and hysteria continues. The media meme wants you to believe that this is a real pandemic and that people are dying in the thousands every week. They are not. It is a lie.

There is a calculated propaganda campaign going on, with most of the media and politicians playing along. The messaging is designed to sow fear and convince you that you must surrender your Constitutional rights. You are told repeatedly that you cannot (or should not) attend the church, synagogue or mosque of your choosing. You are told that you cannot go to your favorite restaurant or bar. And these edicts have the horrific effect of destroying the jobs and livelihoods of many small business owners and the livelihoods of millions of Americans.

Yet, if you are keen on looting and attacking conservative institutions, you can go out. No sanctions for Antifa or BLM. And you are commanded to wear masks by the likes of the Governors of New York and New Jersey, while they ignore their own edicts and do the opposite. The stench of hypocrisy covers America like a blanket of rotting garbage. Most of you have noticed that a vast majority of Americans, like willing sheep, obeyed the mask mandate across much of this country. Yet, the number of people testing positive for Covid keeps going up. Guess what? Masks really do not make a difference. If the wearing of the mask kept infections from happening, the number of cases should have dropped.

I will reiterate what I have written before–Covid is a real disease and, in some cases, kills the infected soul. But the number dying, at least here in my neck of the woods in Florida, the vast majority of people are not sick and not infected. But that is not the message that the media is putting out.

Here’s what the Sarasota Herald Tribune reported today (Wednesday, November 18):

Sarasota County reported 92 new cases of COVID-19, while the average daily new cases for the past seven days is at 115 – a daily average that is reminiscent of the height of the pandemic in July. There were six new deaths reported in Sarasota, bringing the total deaths in the county due to COVID-19 to 364. Manatee County reported 107 new cases, with a daily average of 107 over the past seven days, and three new deaths. 362 people have died from COVID-19 in Manatee County. Florida added 7,925 news cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 905,248 since the pandemic began. There were 87 new deaths reported statewide, bringing the total to 17,731 since the pandemic began. The positivity of new tests in Florida was over 8% for the second day in a row.

I do not ask you to trust my opinion. I believe in facts. I have monitored the Sarasota Memorial Hospital (aka SMH) The SMH daily Covid report (the hospital does not do reports on Saturday and Sunday) is an example of what all hospitals should be doing in order to ensure people in surrounding communities know what is happening. However, the SMH data still has some glaring omissions. The biggest one is the failure to report on the age and the physical health of the patient (prior to contracting Covid). We do not know if they are old or young. If they are obese or skinny. Or if they had co-mordibities.

This is only one data point, but the Sarasota/Bradenton area is a bell weather. We have more than the average number of senior citizens tottering around. We are getting a major influx of “snowbirds” (a snowbird is someone from the northern United States or Canada who comes to Florida in November and heads back north in April). And we have tourists. The beaches along the west coast of Florida are a major draw for folks seeking to escape snowdrifts

So, here are the key facts courtesy of SMH:

Only 9.7% of the patients in SMH over an eleven day period were hospitalized because of Covid.

On average only 25% of the patients in ICU were there because of Covid.

Out of the total patient population tested for Covid, only 5.3% tested positive.

Eighty four people were hospitalized because of Covid in this 11 day period.

One hundred two (102) patients were treated and discharged in this same period.

Nine people died from Covid at SMH between 17 November and 27 November.

This hospital is not being overwhelmed by Covid patients. They are not stacking bodies outside the morgue. The treatment for Covid, such as hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir, is proving effective. Other therapeutics such as taking vitamin D3, vitamin C and Zinc also appear to be playing a key role in helping people maintain good health. Doctors have a much better understanding of how to fight this awful disease.

The data and daily reports from SMH are produced below for your own personal inspection. Question everything the media reports. Demand evidence and facts. Push back against the fear mongers who hope you will meekly cave and not raise your voice.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital 17-Nov 18-Nov 19-Nov 20-Nov 22-Nov 23-Nov 24-Nov 25-Nov 26-Nov 27-Nov 9 Day su Today’s patient census: 678 702 733 726 662 662 693 683 619 619 COVID-positive patients total 57 53 52 55 60 55 51 58 51 61 61.44 ICU census: 51 52 52 58 48 44 44 48 48 51 55.11 CoVID-positive patients in ICU 12 11 13 14 15 14 12 11 11 11 13.78 % of Covid Patients in ICU 23.53% 21.15% 25.00% 24.14% 31.25% 31.82% 27.27% 22.92% 22.92% 21.57% 25.00% Total Hospital Beds 839 839 839 839 839 839 839 839 839 839 Total ICU Beds 62 62 62 62 62 62 62 62 62 62 7-Day SMH positivity rate 5.40% 5.00% 4.50% 5.00% 4.30% 4.00% 4.40% 5.10% 4.30% 5.10% 5.23% Patients who tested positive 1348 1355 1363 1381 1395 1402 1419 1436 1449 1445 97.00 Patients who tested negative 32011 32301 32517 32768 33100 33351 33585 33787 33845 33968 1957.00 % of Patient who tested positive 4.21% 4.19% 4.19% 4.21% 4.21% 4.20% 4.23% 4.25% 4.28% 4.25% 4.96% Patients hospitalized since outbreak began (Mar 2, 2020) 1134 1134 1140 1150 1170 1171 1181 1194 1204 1218 84 Patients treated/discharged 1233 1243 1250 1266 1284 1290 1308 1315 1332 1335 102 Patient Deaths 112 112 113 113 114 114 117 119 120 121 9

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Sarasota Memorial continues to monitor COVID-19 indicators and issues in our community and region. We are working closely with public health officials to identify and report important data trends in our health system. Please note that the information on this page is updated daily, Monday – Friday (except holidays). Here is today’s summary:

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 678

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 57 (58 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 51 (48 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 12 (14 yesterday)

Total hospital beds: 839 / Total ICU beds: 62

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 5.4% (4.6% for week ending Nov. 13)

Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 1,348 *

Patients who have tested negative: 32,011 *

* Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update **

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 1,134 (1,124 yesterday)

Patients treated/discharged: 1,233 (1,220 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}

Patient deaths: 112 (111 yesterday)

** Reflects total number of patients treated at SMH since outbreak began in March 2020.

For more information, please click here to visit our dedicated COVID-19 webpage.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 702

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 53 (57 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 52 (51 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 11 (12 yesterday)

Total hospital beds: 839 / Total ICU beds: 62

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 5% (4.6% for week ending Nov. 13)

Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 1,355 *

Patients who have tested negative: 32,301 *

* Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update **

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 1,134 (no change from yesterday)

Patients treated/discharged: 1,243 (1,233 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}

Patient deaths: 112 (no change from yesterday)

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 733

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 52 (53 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 52 (no change from yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 13 (11 yesterday)

Total hospital beds: 839 / Total ICU beds: 62

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 4.5% (4.6% for week ending Nov. 13)

Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 1,363 *

Patients who have tested negative: 32,517 *

* Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update **

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 1,140 (1,134 yesterday)

Patients treated/discharged: 1,250 (1,243 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}

Patient deaths: 113 (112 yesterday)

Friday, 20 November 2020

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 726

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 55 (52 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 58 (52 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 14 (13 yesterday)

Total hospital beds: 839 / Total ICU beds: 62

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 5% (4.6% for week ending Nov. 13)

Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 1,381 *

Patients who have tested negative: 32,768 *

* Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update **

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 1,150 (1,140 yesterday)

Patients treated/discharged: 1,266 (1,250 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}

Patient deaths: 113 (no change from yesterday)

MONDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2020

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 662

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 55 (60 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 44 (48 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 14 (15 yesterday)

Total hospital beds: 839 / Total ICU beds: 62

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 4% (4.3% for week ending Nov. 20)

Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 1,402 *

Patients who have tested negative: 33,351 *

* Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update **

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 1,171 (1,170 yesterday)

Patients treated/discharged: 1,290 (1,284 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}

Patient deaths: 114 (no change from yesterday)

** Reflects total number of patients treated at SMH since outbreak began in March 2020.

TUESDAY 24 NOVEMBER 2020

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 693

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 51 (55 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 44 (no change from yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 12 (14 yesterday)

Total hospital beds: 839 / Total ICU beds: 62

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 4.4% (4.3% for week ending Nov. 20)

Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 1,419 *

Patients who have tested negative: 33,585 *

* Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update **

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 1,181 (1,171 yesterday)

Patients treated/discharged: 1,308 (1,290 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}

Patient deaths: 117 (114 yesterday)

** Reflects total number of patients treated at SMH since outbreak began in March 2020.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 683

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 58 (51 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 48 (44 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 11 (12 yesterday)

Total hospital beds: 839 / Total ICU beds: 62

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 5.1% (4.3% for week ending Nov. 20)

Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 1,436 *

Patients who have tested negative: 33,787 *

* Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update **

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 1,194 (1,181 yesterday)

Patients treated/discharged: 1,315 (1,308 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}

Patient deaths: 119 (117 yesterday)

Friday, November 27, 2020

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 619

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 61 (51 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 51 (48 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 11 (same as yesterday)

Total hospital beds: 839 / Total ICU beds: 62

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 5.1% (4.3% for week ending Nov. 20)

Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 1,445 *

Patients who have tested negative: 33,968 *

* Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update **

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 1,218 (1,204 yesterday)

Patients treated/discharged: 1,335 (1,332 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}

Patient deaths: 121 (120 yesterday)

** Reflects total number of patients treated at SMH since outbreak began in March 2020

